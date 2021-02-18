UNIMA delinking to go on

The government has decided to continue the process of delinking University of Malawi (UNIMA) into three universities.

UNIMA will become Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences MUBAS through Act No. 19 of 2019; the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES); and the University of Malawi (UNIMA)

Vice President Saulos Chilima announced government’s decision today when he met with the Council of the University of Malawi.

Last month, the council suspended the delinking of the university, saying the initial decision to delink was not in line with the powers and functions of the Senate and the University Council.

On February 2, 2021 a meeting was held to discuss the resolution made by the Council. There have also been consultations within the Government hierarchy to affirm its position to proceed with the delinking process.

“Moving forward, the Ministry of Education will proceed to gazette the commencement date for the 2019 Acts of Parliament in line with Section 74 of the Constitution; implement a detailed Plan of Action on the delinking; and establish a Transitional Unit to oversee and conclude the process,” says a statement signed by Pilirani Phiri press officer in the Office of the Vice President.

According to Phiri, government believes the delinking of UNIMA is a progressive process in increasing access to higher education and improving governance and operational efficiency in public universities in Malawi.

Minister of Justice Hon. Titus Mvalo, the Attorney General Hon. Chikosa Silungwe, Director of Higher Education Dr. Levis Enaya and officials from the Department of Statutory Corporations and Public Sector Reforms also attended today’s meeting.