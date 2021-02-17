Two arrested over Chamba in Dowa

By Topson Banda.

Two people at Mponela in Dowa have been arrested for being found in possession of eight bags of chamba.

Mponela deputy Police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala has identified the suspects as Admire Dosco Phiri aged 20 and Mathews Isaki aged 23.

The two were apprehended on February 16, 2021 at Madisi trading centre. It is reported that, on the stated date and time, officers from Madisi Police Unit mounted a roadblock at Madisi Trading Centre.

In the course of their duty, a motor vehicle registration number MZ 8715 belonging to Raiply company driven by Daniel Phiri aged 40 arrived at the roadblock while carrying assorted bags in the vehicle’s trailer.

Upon conducting a search in the vehicle, a total of eight (8) bags of Chamba were found hidden under charcoal bags.

The suspects were arrested and they will appear before court soon to answer charges of found in possession of chamba which is contrary to regulation 19(1) as read with section 4 (a) of Dangerous drug act.

Phiri hails from Kapopo village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu district while Isaki hails from Alamiteche village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.