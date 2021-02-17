Illovo Sugar Malawi donates to Nkhotakota District Hospital

Illovo Sugar Malawi has donated Covid-19 suplies to Nkhotakota District Hospital and the company is also rehabilitating the pharmacy which was damaged by fire at the hospital

Illovo has pumped in K40 Million for the donation and the renovations.

The donated items include Oxygen Concentrators, N70 Ventilators, Oxygen Cylinders, Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Machine, Suction Machine and Bed sheets.

Speaking with reporters, Illovo Dwangwa General Manager Jerry Ndlovu said that the company pledged K100 Million to support Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital(QECH), Chikwawa and Nkhotakota District Hospital where QECH got K20 Million and K40 Million went to Chikwawa District Hospital.

Ndlovu noted that the second wave of Covid-19 has been more challenging seeing that in a matter of weeks more people than last year have tested positive and passed on as a result of the virus or complications brought on by the virus.

“The devastating impact of Covid-19 has been felt not only by those that have contracted the virus but also impacts everyone from the economic and social disruptions it has brought about. It is indeed difficult for any country at the moment to enjoy the same quality of life as we had possibly experienced prior to Covid-19. In other words, it is extremely difficult to any community to thrive during this period,” he said.

On his part, Nkhotakota District Commissioner Blessings Nkhoma thanked Illovo Sugar Malawi for the timely support saying it will go a long way in assisting the hospital.

Nkhoma commended health personnel working at the health institution for putting the lives of people as their first priority despite facing challenges and putting their lives at danger in the era of Covid-19.

Director of Health and Social Services Dr Wezi Mumba Mwaulama said that they have been facing challenges since the hospitals pharmacy got burnt last year because they were using it as an isolation place for Covid-19 patients.

Nkhotakota District Hospital has recorded 349 cases of Covid-19, including 13 deaths. Currently the hospital has no patients that are being kept in isolation place.