Education Ministry officials pocketed three-day allowances after two-hour Covid meeting

Officials from the Ministry of Education received three-day allowances despite conducting an activity that lasted two hours, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Luke Tembo of the HRDC said the organisation has received the information through its whistleblower initiative.

In a Facebook post, Tembo said the Ministry of Education officials conducted a Covid-19 meeting planned to last three days.

However, the meeting was done in two hours and participants and facilitators collected full Daily Subsistence Allowances meant for three days amounting to MK90,000 each.

“On the same day, the facilitators proceeded to Salima and conducted a yet another ‘three-day training’ in record 2 hours! Both facilitators and participants allegedly pocketed allowances for three days,” said Tembo.

He added that a similar training was organized for teachers from Ntchisi and Dowa at Dowa Secondary on February 9 and the participants received allowances for two days yet the training lasted for less than two.

Tembo said the HRDC will submit the information to National Audit Office and other prosecuting agencies which are probing the mismanagement of Covid-19 funds.

Government last year released K6.2 billion for Covid-19 fight and reports show that over K2 billion of the money was used for allowances.