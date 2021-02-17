Criminals using Malawi First Lady’s name to solicit donations

State House has complained that criminals have opened Facebook accounts in Malawi First Lady Monica Chakwera’s name and are using the accounts to solicit donations from people.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda said this in a statement today.

Banda expressed concern over the conduct, saying Chakwera does not have Facebook account.

“The State House would like to put it on record that the First Lady has not commissioned any individual to operate Facebook account soliciting donations in her name or her organisation,” he said.

He added that the creation of the fake Facebook accounts in the First Lady’s name is against the law hence the State House has referred the matter to law enforcement agencies for investigation and eventual prosecution of the culprits.

Last year, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka also complained that people were using his name to collect money from Malawians of Indian origin.