Malawi police force Janta to ‘retire’

Victim of Malawi police brutality, Janta, has been forced to take a short break from music with immediate effect.

According to the divorce hit maker, he has been advised to focus on recovering from internal injuries he sustained during the incident.

“I need to take some time off work until I recover,” reads his recent Facebook post in partial.

The musician was expected to release his new single called Ndapeza Wina today but his situation has frustrated the plan. According to Janta, he will return to studio in the first week of March.

Janta has also conceded that he was wrong for driving without wearing a face mask. He said, “And to conclude this issue, I take the blame. I was indeed wrong to remove my face mask in my car.”

Meanwhile, his fans are sending him best wishes. However, others are making fun of his situation.