Devotion: He gave through love

John 3:16. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Whether you believe in Christmas or not, there is one truth, the coming of Jesus was a gift of love to mankind. When God saw that man was heading for destruction, when all the hope of mankind was lost, when man was perishing, then the Father out of love sent Jesus to save the World and give us life (Zoe).

This love of God is called Agape. It’s the love which compels us to give sacrificially. The Father didn’t wait to have many sons to give one of them. He gave all He had for the sake of others. This giving always causes increase.

Any gift which is given by a believer out of this love, multiplies. Luke 6:38. “Give, and it shall be given to you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom.” The Father had one Son who was given to us out of love. He reaped many sons and daughters out of a single son. Today He no longer have a single Son, He bore as believers as His Sons and Daughters.

Learn to give out of love. It doesn’t matter whether that is the only one you have or not, what matter is your love in your giving that will move God.

Remember the widow who gave her last two pennies and was praised by the Master. She gave out of her love for God not out of abundance.

You can bring a change to someone through your sacrificial giving coming out of love.

Prayer

Thank you, Father, for the opportunity you have given me that I can influence the World through my giving out of love. As I go out today, I will demonstrate the same love you showed us by giving us Jesus Christ to save mankind. In Jesus Name. Amen

