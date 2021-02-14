64-year-old man jailed 14 years for raping stepdaughter

By: Topson Banda.

Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court on Friday sentenced 64-year-old Given Mikweche to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating his stepdaughter.

Court through prosecutor Sergeant Temwa Chigwamba heard that the victim lives with her mother and her stepfather (the convict).

In January this year, the mother to the victim noticed some strange features on her daughter’s body.

Upon asking her what exactly happened to her, the victim disclosed that her stepfather had been sexually abusing her since October 2020.

The matter was reported to Nkhotakota Police Station. Examination at Nkhotakota DHO confirmed the defilement and that the girl is two months old pregnant.

The suspect was then arrested. Appearing before the court, Mikweche pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

In submission, Sergeant Temwa Chigwamba asked for stiffer punishment saying Mikweche as a father has a duty to protect victim.

He further said that the offence is serious in nature and that cases of defilement are rampant in the district, hence need to hand a custodial sentence.

First Grade Magistrate Fred Juma Chilowetsa concurred with the state and slapped Mikweche with 14 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would-be offenders.

Mikweche hails from Malasa village in the area of Traditional Authority in Nkhotakota district.