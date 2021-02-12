Two jailed for escaping lawful custody

By: Topson Banda.

The Nsanje first grade magistrate court has handed prison sentences to two people who escaped from police station.

Paul Fombe aged 21 was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for escaping from Nsanje Police Station while 21-year-old Peterson Fred got two years for escaping from Nsanje and two years for escaping from Marka Police.

The state prosecutor Victor Nachuma told the court that the two committed the offence during the night of January 8, 2021.

The state further told the court that the accused were among the ten suspects who escaped from custody at Nsanje Police.

The two pleaded guilty to the charge.

In his submission, Nachuma said the two deserve stiffer penalties to teach them a lesson and to deter other would-be offenders.

Passing sentences, first grade magistrate Watson Mankhanamba concurred with the state and slapped the two with 2 years each for escaping at Nsanje police and 2 more years for Peterson Fred who also escaped from lawful custody at Marka police.

Fombe comes from Chapira village in the area of Traditional Authority Malemia while Fred is from Samu village in the area of Traditional Authority Ngabu both in Nsanje district.