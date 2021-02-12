Former MCP MP arrested after demanding Chakwera to reshuffle cabinet

Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Kasungu West Alex Major has been arrested after he authored a letter demanding President Chakwera to reshuffle his cabinet and fire State House officials.

Major’s lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James has confirmed.

Major has told the local media that he was asked to present himself at Area 30 Police but was later taken to Lingadzi Police Station where he was told he is under arrest.

The former legislator believes his arrest is in connection to the letter dated 8 February, 2021 in which he identified himself as publicity secretary of a grouping called Second Liberation of Malawi Nation.

In the letter, Major reminded Chakwera of his promise to reshuffle his cabinet after five months in power.

He also demanded Chakwera to fire Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi and his deputy Janet Banda, accusing Chikhosi of being involved in questionable procurements.

Major also accused Chakwera of filing State House with members of his church, Assemblies of God, and immediate family members.

According to Major, these include State House Chief Staff Prince Kapondamgaga, Communications Director Sean Kampondeni, Gideon Kalumbu and Samson Lembani.

He added that some of the State House officials have been involved in corruption and clandestine activities including stealing money from businesspersons.

Major claimed that the group has support from members of MCP and Tonse Alliance and said they will hold prayers in March so that their concerns should be heard.