Chakwera is the new Civil Aviation director

He acted on the post for three years. He has now officially been confirmed as the Director of Civil Aviation.

James Chakwera, celebrated as “one of the most distinguished aviation and transport experts”, was confirmed for the role with effect from 29 January 2021.

“I am pleased to inform all members of staff that Mr James Chakwera has been promoted to the post of Director of Civil Aviation (Grade D) with effect from 29th January, 2021.

“In light of the above, therefore, I wish to advise all section of the Department of Civil Aviation to address his office with the new designation,” reads an internal memo by S.B Chimbi who is Chief Human Resources Management in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works.