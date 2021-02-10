We need our papers: Mzuni graduands threaten to hold vigil

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) graduands have demanded the university to organise a graduation ceremony this month, saying they will hold vigil at offices of cabinet and president in Lilongwe if the ceremony is not held.

Speaking on Monday at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Secretary for the concerned graduands, Andrew Maliro, said they are losing job opportunities in their lives because what they have is only transcripts, and others are failing to go further with their education.

The students have accused Mzuni management of playing games over the ceremony.

Maliro wondered why Mzuni is failing to hold its ceremony while other universities like Chancellor College, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) have managed to hold the ceremony.

He said they need details for their graduation, whether virtual or physical as what matters to them are their papers.

“The management should also give us list of the students who passed the examination before 12 February and failure to do so we will hold demonstrations just like November last year, maybe the management would understand our anger,” said Maliro.

In a separate interview with Malawi24, Mzuzu University registrar Yotam Ngwira said the university is working tirelessly to ensure that a dignified ceremony is held at the earliest time possible through a different mode.

He said: “We are assuring these graduands, parents and guardians that everything is being done to conclude the matter with speed it deserves and now the university is continuing to work with representatives of graduating students both from ODL and face-to-face mode as its commitment to a transparent and accountable.”

Commenting on the matter, education expert Benedicto Kondowe said graduands need their original certificates to gain employment, and therefore, they are justified to demand their graduation.

“Even in the face of Covid-19, the University can conduct online graduation to serve the same purpose,” he said.