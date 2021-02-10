Trial of police officer accused of raping child to resume next week

The First Grade Magistrate, Soka Banda in Limbe Dalton, is set to hear evidence of the prosecution from 17-19th February in a case where a police officer at Limbe Police Station allegedly raped a girl child who was taken into custody for the offence of idle and disorderly when she was apprehended with her friend on their way to a night of prayer.

The case is being prosecuted by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and two private prosecutors Chikondi Chijozi and Ruth Kaima.

The prosecution had applied for the case to be transferred to the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court but Magistrate Soka Banda denied the application and started that the court can only do so after it has heard the evidence and it has set down the matter to continue for trial in his court.

The prosecution wanted a court of more sentencing powers to hear the evidence of the witnesses in order to arrive at an appropriate sentence if the accused person is convicted.

It is unfortunate to further note that the victim was receiving death threats to stop her from pursuing justice.

The Child is currently residing in a “safe house” under the supervision a Social Worker from the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare to ensure her safety.

It is sad to note that a child is being protected from the very people who are supposed to be protecting her.