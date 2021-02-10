Peter Banda completes loan move to FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Nyasa Big Bullets has confirmed that midfielder Peter Banda has completed a loan move to Moldovan National Division side FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

According to a statement released by the club on Tuesday, the 20-year-old has been in Moldova attending trials from mid-January and was involved in three pre-season matches, providing two goal assists.

Bullets and FC Sheriff came to an agreement on the player’s temporary move until end of July 2021, with an exclusive option reserved by FC Sheriff for the Malawi international’s permanent transfer.

The 2019 TNM Super League Player of the Season joined Bullets on a three-year permanent from Griffin Youngsters in March 2020 following a season-long loan spell.

Before leaving for Moldova, Peter Banda scored two league goals for The People’s Team in five matches.

Nyasa Big Bullets believes Banda will keep on impressing FC Sheriff on and off the pitch to complete a permanent move in July.