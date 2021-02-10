Navicha hails Tonse Government for not abandoning Thyolo

Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava constituency Mary Thom Navicha has commended Tonse Government under the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for not forsaking Thyolo in terms of support and development activities.

Navicha said this on Wednesday, February 10,2021 during the elevation ceremony of three chiefs in the district namely Traditional Authority Nsabwe and Khwethemule who have been elevated to senior chiefs respectively, and Sub-Tradional Authority Thukuta who has been elevated to full Tradional Authority now.

Navicha said that what Tonse government is doing is not what she imagined when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost fresh presidential elections.

“Thyolo, being the district where the previous president belong, we thought that since we have lost the elections, this new government will no longer support Thyolo in any other business but this is contrary to what I thought.

“Since this government come in, Thyolo is not forsaken, talking about projects are still continuing, talking about Affordable Input program we have also benefited a lot and today we are here witnessing the elevation of these three chiefs. Meaning to say we are not orphans as we thought it could be,” said Navicha.

She noted that some people misquote her sayings, but she is only saying what is supposed to be said by a thankful person, for appreciation goes where there is need to appreciate

In her remarks, deputy minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Halima Daud said Tonse government is aiming high at bringing Malawi together regardless of regions, districts or political parties saying they are there to serve Malawians therefore, political aside.

Daud has urged chiefs to promote unity and peace in their areas and encourage children to pursue education than getting into child marriages. She also cautioned the tendency of defiling girls saying that is not tolerated.