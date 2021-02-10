Chakwera says Malawians should be vigilant on K6.2 billion Covid funds

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians to continue demanding accountability on the K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds.

In a statement today signed by State House press Brian Banda, Chakwera says Malawians should not relent until all people involved are held accountable.

“President Chakwera calls on all Malawians to remain vigilant on this matter until all the funds are accounted for and any abusers thereof are held accountable,” reads part of the statement.

The government in August released K6.2 billion for Covid-19 response and on January 17 President Chakwera provided an account of how the money was allocated.

But Malawians demanded detailed expenditure report as they questioned some of the allocations which include K60 million for facilitating meetings and K185 million for public awareness.

On Sunday, Chakwera also demanded reports from ministries and Covid clusters response which were given the funds.

Yesterday, controlling officers and heads of clusters started presenting their reports to the presidential taskforce on Coronavirus.

Banda in the statement said Chakwera is pleased that the reports have been submitted within the timeframe he demanded.

“The taskforce is scrutinizing each report line by line and interrogating the head of each cluster in order to ascertain apparent irregularities,” said Banda.

He added that Chakwera will address the nation regarding his determination on the matter the submitted reports are scrutinized.