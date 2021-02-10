12 people fined K10,000 each for not masking up

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s court on Tuesday ordered 12 men to pay K10,000 fine each for not wearing face masks in a public place.

Mangochi Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Emmamuel Kambwiri told the court that, earlier that day Mangochi police station officers were on Covid-19 preventive measures enforcement operation at Mpima and Mpondasi Trading Centres respectively.

In course of their duty, they arrested 12 men who were found loitering around without face masks. Appearing in court all the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

In mitigation, the accused persons who are all first offenders asked for court’s forgiveness but the state prayed for a stiff sentence saying that it’s high time that people started observing the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Passing sentence Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with state hence ordered each of them to pay K10,000 fine or in default 30 days imprisonment with hard labour.