Tenflap releases single, ‘Ability’

One of Malawi’s upcoming dancehall artists Tenflap has released a new single titled ‘Ability’

Tenflap who was born Tendai Mituka released the song last Friday, February 5, 2021.

In the song – in which he has featured Brizzy, Benny, Desde and Sparkle – Tenflap talks about the ability that everyone has inside to do things that can push them far.

The upcoming dancehall machine who is also a 3rd year student at the Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) says people should develop a heart of doing their own businesses other than focusing on somebody’s business.

Tenflap is further heard in the song advising youths not to relax when it comes to doing great in life.

“I know them Badmind so mih don’t let them fool me, Ghetto sisunga kape, Dolo Samavala Suit, So Daily ndimahasa Dollar, simpita ku tchuthi’”

In an interview with Malawi24, Tenflap says he has come to settle and added that Malawians should expect nothing but superb dancehall songs and he has since appealed for support.

“I have just released a single titled “Ability” and soon I will be releasing new songs and I just want Malawians to be ready to support my art, I have come to stay,” says Tenflap.

The artist further said he is this year working on a project titled “Victims” Extended Playlist which is expected to be out not later than June and says he is slated to do collaborations with Episodz, Angie, Eli Njuchi and many more.

He added that the project talks about common problems the ghetto people are facing and how government promises people of salvation when they are the same people victimizing the majority.