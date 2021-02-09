Man attempts to rape own mother in Ntcheu

By: Topson Banda

Police in Ntcheu have arrested a 39-year-old man for attempting to rape his 71-year-old biological mother.

The suspect has been identified as Lisa Master and he is alleged to have committed the offence at Kanjati Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kwataine in the district on January 9, 2021.

It is reported that, out of the five children the complainant has, it is only the suspect, who still stays with the mother and he is not yet married.

The suspect chased his mother from her own house just because she kept on rejecting his sexual advances.

On the day of the incident, the complainant left home for her distant maize field. After some hours, the suspect visited the mother at the field.

He immediately kicked his mother down and undressed her.

However, just when the suspect was about to complete his mission on top of his mother, he heard voices from passers-by.

Fearing for his life, the suspect left the mother and fled into the bush. The mother reported to members of the community policing forum who apprehended the suspect.

When cautioned at Ntcheu Police Station, the suspect denied the case of attempted rape, which contravenes Section 134 of the Penal code.

He alleged that people misinterpreted his actions. He claimed that he was wrestling with his mother for mangoes which the mother wanted to give to other children instead of him.

Meanwhile, the case has been committed to the Senior Resident Magistrate Court and will go into full hearing from March 2, 2021.

Lisa Master, hails from. Kanjati Village, Traditional Authority Kwataine, Ntcheu.