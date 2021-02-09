FAM buys nine laptops worth K7.1m for member associations

The Football Association of Malawi has donated nine laptops to its member associations as one way of promoting use of technology in the management of football.

The laptops are valued at K790,000.00 each, translating to K7.1 million.

FAM Second Vice President, who is also Finance and Administration Committee chairperson Othaniel Hara said the game has evolved a lot and there is need to embrace use of technology at all levels.

“The use of computers is part of our daily lives nowadays. As football we also need to move in the same direction and use technology to manage the game.

“We noted that the Member Associations had challenges with equipment and as a starting point we thought of buying them laptops. We believe this will help to ease their record management,” said Hara.

Northern Region Football Association chairperson Lameck Khonje thanked FAM for the gesture saying they were facing problems managing data in the absence of computers.

“Football is all about data and statistics. But we were having problems managing data as we were mostly doing it manually. This is a very welcome development as this will enable us to timely produce and manage our records,” said Khonje.