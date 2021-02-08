Final year nursing students allowed to continue studying

Nursing and midwifery training colleges have been allowed to continue classes for final year students during the two-week closure of schools.

The Ministry of Health Students has granted a waiver to training colleges to continue programme activities for the students at this thime when schools are closed.

“I write to inform you that a waiver has been granted to all Nursing and Midwifery training colleges only for final year classes to enable them to complete their training as requested,” said secretary for health Dr Charles Mwansambo in a letter to the colleges.

Government closed schools in January for three works but said students in boarding schools should stay on their campuses in order to be tested for Coronavirus.

The arrangement gave many boarding schools an opportunity to continue classes.

Last week at the expiry of the three weeks, government extended the closure to two more weeks and ordered that students in boarding schools should leave campuses.

This prompted the nursing training colleges to seek a waiver to allow final year students to complete their studies.

In a related development, parents at Kalibu Academy have obtained an injunction restraining authorities from forcing 150 boarding students at the school to go home.