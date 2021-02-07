Chanco Principal Professor Tambulasi dies of Covid-19

Principal of Chancellor College, Professor Richard Tambulasi, has died of Covid-19 at Zomba Central Hospital.

Tambulasi has died this morning, two days after being admitted at the hospital over Covid-19.

His remains will be buried today at Ntaja in Machinga. Before that, there will be prayers at St Charles Lwanga at 12pm.

Tambulasi became the 10th principal of the Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University, following his appointment in 2014.

He joined the college in 2002 as Staff Associate and rose through the ranks to position of Professor of Public Administration.

He completed his PhD in Public Policy and Management at the University of Manchester in England. He also had the Master of Public Ad­ministration and Bachelor of Public Administration (Honours) degrees both from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa; and Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration degree from the University of Malawi.

According to the Chancellor College website, Tambulasi’s areas of interest include public management, public administration, public policy, public governance, organisational analysis, institutions and development.