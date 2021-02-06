TOP 5 Forex brokers for Malawi

Forex trading has become widely popular all over the world these days. The foreign exchange market is one of the most heavily traded global markets that churn out trillions of dollars in trading per day. All the major nations, as well as some smaller markets trade in the forex markets; and South Africa is not left behind either. The history of forex trading in South Africa goes back to 1980’s. On more recent years, Malawi has better opportunities in the forex trading as the South African market is becoming one of the leading markets in the world. You can find more details about it on https://www.tradeforexinsa.co.za/.

Top five forex brokers for Malawi are:

1. Plus500

Plus500 is a CFD broker listed in London Stock Exchange that was founded in 2008 in Israel.

The broker offers a simple and easy-to-use trading platform, along with a well-designed mobile platform.

Moreover, the process of opening an account and customer support are great. You can open an account within a day during the account opening testing of Plus500.

Headquarter Israel Regulations FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSB, MAS, FMA Type of broker Market Maker Minimum Deposit $100 Maximum Leverage 1:30 Type of Platform Propriety Platform, web-based Deposit with Credit Card Yes Depositing with Wire Transfer Yes Instruments Traded CFDs, ETFs, Metals, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Gold, Oil Demo Account Yes

2. IQ Option

IQ Option is one of the best brokers for binary option trading and it also offers its online trading platform to trade several other financial assets and instruments. Founded in 2013, the broker has over 20 million account holders from all over the world. Regulated in the EU by CySEC, IQ Option is fully authorised to provide its services to clients in a number of jurisdictions.

Headquarter Seychelles Regulations CySEC Minimum Deposit $10 Minimum Trade Amount $1 Maximum Leverage 1:30 (Retail traders), 1:1000 (Professional traders) Type of Platform Proprietary Web, Mobile App Deposit with Credit Card Yes Depositing with Wire Transfer Yes Instruments Traded Binary and Digital Options, CFDs, ETFs, Cryptocurrency, Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks Demo Account Yes

3. RoboForex

RoboForex is a multi-asset broker and global online financial trading platform that was founded in 2009. Over 12 years, the broker has been offering forex trading and CFD trading to retail investors. It has served numerous clients around the world during this period and currently the number of RoboForex users has exceeded 10,000.

Headquarter Cyprus, Belize Regulations CySEC, IFSC Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, RTrader, cTrader Minimum Deposit $10 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 Type of Platform Web-based, Mobile App Deposit with Credit Card Yes Depositing with Wire Transfer Yes Instruments Traded Forex, Stocks, ETFs, Indices, Soft Commodities, Energies, Cryptocurrencies, Metals Demo Account Yes

5. IC Markets

Founded in 2007, IC Markets is a reputable online trading broker based in Sydney. Out of all brokers in Australia, IC Markets offers the highest available leverage. Moreover, the broker allows clients to trade at low spreads and fees. IC Markets strives to ease the gap between retail clients and big institutional investors by offering investment solutions that were only accessible by high net worth individuals and investment banks before.

Headquarter Australia Regulations ASIC, CySEC, FSA Trading Desk Type ECN, No Dealing Desk Minimum Deposit $200 Maximum Leverage 1:500 Type of Platform Web-based, Mobile App Deposit with Credit Card Yes Depositing with Wire Transfer Yes Instruments Traded Forex, CFD, Cryptocurrency, Futures Demo Account Yes

5. AvaTrade

Founded in 2006, AvaTrade is a well-established forex or CFD broker. It is one of the first major brokers in the retail forex/CFD field. Hence, it has a lengthy track record. Currently the broker has over 200,000 registered clients and over 2 million trades are completed on it monthly. AvaTrade holds several values like fairness and integrity, constant innovation, customer service, and uncompromising self-evaluation.

Headquarter Ireland Regulations FSA, ASIC, BVI, FSCA, FFAJ, ADMG – FRSA, MiFID, Central Bank of Ireland Type of broker ECN/STP Minimum Deposit $100 Maximum Leverage 1:400 Type of Platform Proprietary Platform, Web-based Deposit with Credit Card Yes Depositing with Wire Transfer Yes Instruments Traded CFDs, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Oil, Gold Demo Account Yes

Study about the forex brokers well and research online before you choose one for trading.