Joe Kellz breaks the law: abuses Wambali’s song

Selfish? Malawi musician Joe Kellz has landed on the wrong side of the law with accusations that he made attempts to abuse the legacy of iconic jazz musician and activist, Mte Wambali Mkandawire who died of Covid-19 last Sunday, to auto-boost own music career.

The singer recently unleashed Chichewa rendition of the late Wambali Mkandawire’s ballad Nkhujipereka, without his family’s consent, which is a breach of Copyright Society of Malawi laws.

In response to the development, the copyright body ordered him to stop circulating the song. This is because the musician did not follow the right protocol in the project.

Writing on his Facebook page, the musician said the matter has now been solved.

“My team and I have managed to go through the right protocol to release the tribute to the great Wambali. We are very thankful to the management team for understanding and forgiving our previous hasty action,” reads his post

The Chichewa rendition of Nkhujipereka was produced in reggae version.

This is not the first time Joe Kellz has used the shortcut. He once did a Chichewa cover of Adele’s Hello with his fellow singer Mad Alley.