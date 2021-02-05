MEC says it respects court’s decision to nullify elections

Romeo Umali

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it respects the court’s ruling that has nullified the 2019 parliamentary elections for Nsanje North, Chikwawa East and Nsanje Central constituencies.

Director of Media and Public Relations Officer of the commission, Sangwani Mwafulirwa said MEC will have to hold a meeting and come up with a day of the next elections and also elaborated that anything said by the court, the commission will abide it.

“The Commission has heard of the judgement, being a decision established by law, we respect the ruling of the high court in the three elections. What it means is that the commission now has a task to sit down and plan for the by-elections to when we are going to hold them,” Mwafulirwa said.

He added that there are three other constituencies and two wards which are vacant at the moment and the elections will be held at once.

“When we are ready with the calendar, and have all resources – the commission will announce when the elections will be held,” the commission’s publicist said.

Candidates for Malawi Congress Party in the three constituencies took Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court for declaring Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidates Francis Kasaila of Nsanje Central and Ester Mcheka Chilenje of Nsanje North as well as United Democratic Front’s Sam Khumbanyiwa of Chikwawa East winners in their respective constituencies.

Judge Sylvester Kalembera, on 4 February 2021, ordered that new elections be conducted within 60 days.