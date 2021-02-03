Former Maneb boss arrested over exam leakage

Police have arrested former executive director of Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) Gerald Chiunda over leakage of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

Eastern Region Police spokesperson Joseph Sauka has confirmed that police are keeping Chiunda in custody.

But Sauka said the issue is being handled at the national of level of the police service hence he does not know the charges Chiunda is facing.

Chiunda was removed from Maneb following the leakage of MSCE exams last year. The leakage led to the cancelling of the exams which have since been re-administered this year.

The Government spent over K4.5 billion for the re-administration of the exams.

Last month, Chiunda told parliamentary hearing that a security guard at Maneb leaked the exams. Chiunda suspected that the guard was not working alone and he accused some police officers of being involved in the leakage.