FAM to conduct tree planting exercise in Lilongwe

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will on Saturday February 6, 2021 hold a tree planting exercise along the Lilongwe River near Kamuzu College of Nursing in Lilongwe.

FAM Executive Committee and the Initiative Lead Rashid Ntelela said FAM will mobilise its stakeholders to plant 500 trees to complement government’s efforts in combating deforestation.

“We conduct our football business within this environment which is degraded and polluted due to deforestation. We have a lot of stakeholders in Lilongwe and surrounding areas who are affected by the climate change effects. We have seen frequent flooding of the Lilongwe River which affects our stakeholders and communities. So, we want take part in combating these effects,” said Ntelela.

This is a voluntary exercise and FAM is calling upon its stakeholders, who can manage to participate, to register their names with the Commercial Director’s office on 0999878754 or 0881878754 (WhatsApp) by 12 Noon on Friday 5th February 2021.

“We are looking at limited numbers and therefore registration is on first come basis. We shall limit the number of participants to comply with COVID-19 preventive measures,” added Ntelela.

Source: FAM