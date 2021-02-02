K-Man first memorial show cancelled amid COVID surge

What would have been the first memorial show for northern region Urban Music pioneer, K-MAN, has been cancelled owing to public gathering restrictions, organizers say.

K-MAN, Nkhwima Moyo died on February 4, 2020 at Mzuzu central hospital, a day after being hit by a car in Mchengautuwa township.

As one way of celebrating his life and achievements, a grouping of artists based in Mchengautuwa township, where the fallen afro-pop icon was based, organized a memorial show that was slated for February 4th at Mchengautuwa primary school ground.

In an interview, director of events at Mzuzu Guitar Movement, Vocalist Isaac Msiska, disclosed that their plans have fizzled amid COVID hitches.

“We are not proceeding as planned due to public gathering restrictions and the surge in cases of the virus,” said Msiska.

“We’ll however, celebrate his life in our homes through, among other things, playing his songs throughout the day and posting his photos on social media with captions from his lyrics.”

K-Man who founded ‘freshlife music’ record label is remembered for among other things, his selflessness and his resilience in pursuing music career despite living in a region where making it in arts is an uphill task.

Father to Muwemi Moyo and a husband to Miss Mumba, K-Man hailed from Inkosi M’belwa in Mzimba district.