Communities around BNS told not to stigmatize patients and health workers

The field hospital at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) is expected to be opened tomorrow and the Coronavirus Taskforce has advised people to desist from spreading false information and to avoid practicing stigma towards Covid-19 patients and health workers at the centre.

In a statement on Thursday, Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka said the operations at this hospital will ensure strict infection Prevention and Control Practices to reduce the risk of disease transmission within the hospital as well as the public surrounding the facility.

He then urged people to avoid practicing stigma and discrimination towards COVID-19 patients and health.

He added that the hospital will become a restricted area and vending, loitering, visitors and sporting and recreational activities around the field hospital are prohibited.

The field hospital at BNS and similar ones across the country have been established to ease the congestion currently being experienced in treatment units at central hospitals.

“The field hospitals will provide adequate space which help to improve quality of care to our patients,” said Phuka.

Meanwhile, Toyota Malawi has today donated N95 face masks, disposable gowns, disposable gloves, hand sanitisers, liquid soaps, and pulse oximeters worth K19.6 million to be used at the BNS site.

Malawi has recorded 22,304 Coronavirus cases including 628 deaths and as of yesterday, there were 340 people admitted in treatment centres across the country.