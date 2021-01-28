PP’s Elis Kumpukwe dies

People’s Party Director of International Affairs Elis Kumpukwe has died today at Zomba Central Hospital.

PP National Publicity Secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda has announced Kumpukwe’s demise in a statement.

“Late Kumpukwe will be remembered for his commitment and zeal towards the philosophy of the party right from its inception a decade ago,” said Banda.

Kumpukwe is also brother-in law to former Malawi President Joyce Banda who is the party’s leader

Burial of Kumpukwe will take place tomorrow, 29th January 2021,11am at his home District in Ntcheu.

His death comes a day after the PP lost another national executive member John Chikalimba who was Member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume.