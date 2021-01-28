Malawi sex workers march in Lilongwe

Sex workers held protests in Lilongwe this morning, demanding government to allow drinking joints to open normally from Friday to Sunday.

The members of the Female Sex Workers Association marched to Lilongwe Civic Council Offices where they presented their petition in which they also want bars to be opened from 2pm to 12 am from Monday to Thursday.

Zinenani Majawa, leader of the sex workers, said that they too have been affected by Covid-19, hence drinking places should be allowed to open up to midnight because the bars are their offices.

Majawa added that they make a lot of money during weekends because most of their customers do not go to workplaces.

“We have not put any ultimatum in our petition because once we present this issue, we hope that our grievances will be heard and addressed accordingly”, she explained.

After receiving the petition, Lilongwe Council Chief Administrative officer Hudson Kuphanga said that it will be channeled to the office of President and Cabinet where it will be addressed.

Kuphanga commended the sex workers for the peaceful demonstrations and for following proper procedures according to the Constitution of the country.

“As association they need to follow procedures of the Constitution of Malawi, so what they have done is very commendable because we had meeting with them two days ago to map the way on how they are go to do their demonstrations so they have adhered to that,” he said.

The protesters marched from Community ground to District Council but the DC refused to receive the petition as such they continued with their protests up to Lilongwe City Council offices were they presented their petition.

The with Malawi Police Service provided security during the protests.