Two in cooler for stealing items worth K145,000

Police in Mponela are keeping in custody Pilirani Kasakula aged 24 and Chosadziwika Banda aged 27 for breaking into a shop at Mponela Trading Centre and stealing various items valued at K145 000.

Deputy publicist for Mponela police sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed, saying the duo committed the offence during the midnight of 23-24 January,2021 at Mponela Trading Centre.

Msadala added: “Facts of the story are that the complainant left his shop well locked up after closing. On the following morning, he received a phone call from his colleague that his shop had been broken into by unknown criminals.

“Upon receiving that information he rushed there and confirmed the breaking with items such as a bag of Urea fertilizer, bottle of Gin, Airtel and TNM airtime, Nyasa and 2010 tobacco cigarettes and 4 cellphones for customers missing. All the items valued at K145 000,” said Msadala.

Law enforcers then received information that the suspects were selling cellphones and upon following up, it was found out that the phones on the market were those stolen at the complainant’s shop, hence the two were then arrested.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charge of breaking into building and committing felony there in which contravenes section 312 of the penal code.

Pilirani Kasakula comes from Kalinda village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela while Chosadziwa Banda comes from Katalima village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.