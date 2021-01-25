MEC head office closed due to Covid-19

By Topson Banda.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has temporarily closed its head office for ten days due to a rise in Covid-19 cases among staff members.

According to MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, 23 members of staff have been tested positive for covid-19 and this has prompted the Commission to close the office as a way to prevent further spread of the corona virus among the staff.

However, all staff members will be working from home during this period and mandatory Covid-19 test will be arranged on February 3 and 4, 2021 to enable all staff to check their status before returning to work on February 8, 2021.

In the same vein, the Commission has informed the general public that MEC Regional and District offices will remain open for business as normal.

All stakeholders have been reminded to take personal responsibility in preventing the spread of the Corona Virus by observing all precautionary measures.

Malawi has seen a rise in Coronavirus cases in recent weeks with over 12,000 cases recorded this month.