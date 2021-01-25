Coronavirus: 38 deaths, 179 recoveries reported in Malawi on Sunday

Malawi on Sunday registered 956 new COVID-19 cases, 179 new recoveries, 38 new deaths.

Fifteen of the new COVID-19 deaths have been registered in Lilongwe, 10 from Blantyre, two from Karonga, and one each from Zomba, Mzimba South, Mangochi, Thyolo, Machinga, Neno, Rumphi, Ntcheu, Salima, Chiradzulu, and Phalombe districts.

Of the new cases, 950 are locally transmitted infections: 246 from Blantyre, 199 from Lilongwe, 139 from Mulanje, 61 from Zomba, 47 from Dedza, 28 from Machinga, 27 from Ntcheu, 21 from Mzimba South, 18 from Nkhata Bay and 16 each from Chiradzulu, Rumphi, and Kasungu.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 19,395 cases including 508 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.6%). Of these cases, 1,931 are imported infections and 17,464 are locally transmitted.

A total of 6,699 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 11,978.

Of the active cases 238 are currently admitted: 76 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 53 in Lilongwe, 20 in Zomba, 15 in Mzimba North, nine in Mulanje, eight in Karonga and Chiradzulu, seven in Kasungu, six in Dowa and Chikwawa, five in Balaka, four in Nkhotakota and Salima, three in Mangochi and Nsanje, two in Mchinji and Rumphi, and one each in Mzimba South, Thyolo, Machinga, Chitipa, Ntcheu, Phalombe, and Ntchisi.

In the past 24 hours, Malawi’s treatment units recorded 45 new admissions and 44 in-patients were discharged from the treatment units.

A total of 128,509 tests have been conducted in the country so far.