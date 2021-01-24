Mwanza District Commissioner dies of Covid-19

District Commissioner (DC) for Mwanza District Council Michael Chimbalanga has died of Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Local Government has announced the death of Mr Chimbalanga this morning.

According to the Ministry, Chimbalanga died on the night of Saturday 23rd January, 2021 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Centre.

Chimbalanga, who was born on 29th June, 1964 joined the Ministry of Local Government in 2002 as Director of Planning and Development.

Chimbalanga has served as DC in Chitipa, Nsanje, Mulanje and Mwanza Districts.

The remains of the departed District Commissioner will be laid to rest today at Mkaweya Village, Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu District.