Nambuma business community engaged on compliance to Covid-19 measures

By Topson Banda

Police at Mponela in Dowa have reminded the business community at Nambuma Trading Centre of the need to follow Covid-19 preventive measures.

Speaking during a meeting which was held on January 22 2020, Senior Superintendent Richard Bula who is also the Station Officer for Mponela Police said it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that the spreading of Corona Virus is reduced.

He said that this can be effective only if individuals are promptly following the guidelines. Bula told the traders to observe starting and closing-up times the same way as it is required by law.

“Let’s mask up all the times and wash our hands with soap regularly,” Bula advised.

He added that consequences and punishment will follow for those who fail to abide by the regulations.

In his remarks, Watson Ngosi who is the vice chairperson for Nambuma Market said that they are ready to follow all the preventive measures with an aim of reducing the spread of the pandemic.