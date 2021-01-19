4 die, 8 sustain injuries in Ntcheu road accident

A truck driver and three passengers have died after a Freightliner truck plowed into pedestrians near Ntcheu Standard Bank along Dedza-Ntcheu M1 road.

The driver of the truck registration number KK 8172 / KK 4047, Matias Mitengo, was driving the said motor vehicle from the direction of Dedza heading Balaka with a passenger on board.

Ntcheu police station publicist Sub-Inspector Hastings Chigalu said upon arrival at the said place at around 20:00 hours, the driver lost control in the process of avoiding unknown motor cyclist who was heading same direction.

“He then went to extreme offside verge where he hit eleven pedestrians and finally overturned.

“Following the impact, the driver and three passengers sustained different degrees of injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital,” said Chigalu.

Meanwhile, eight pedestrians are still receiving medical attention at the said district hospital.

The victims were yet to be identified by the law enforcers.