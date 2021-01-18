MSCE Exams to proceed

The Malawi government through the ministry of education has announced that the on-going Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations will continue as planned.

The announcement follows the Presidential address on Sunday, January, 17, 2021, that announced closure of schools for three weeks amidst raising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement released on Sunday and signed by secretary for the ministry of education Chikondano C. Mussa, the exams will proceed as planned that is until next week Friday, 29 January.

The statement indicated that there will be strict adherence of all the COVID-19 preventive measures and candidates sitting for exams has been told not to panic.

“Following the Presidential address on Sunday, January, 17, 2021, that announced closure of schools for three weeks, the Ministry of Education would like to inform all students and the general public that the on-going writing of the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations will continue as planned until the 29th January, 2021, under strict adherence of the COVID-19 preventive measures,” reads part of the statement.

The ministry further says institutions of higher learning that already started administering end of semester examinations, will similarly remain open until they finish the examinations.

However, they have been urged to adjust exam timetables so as to facilitate early completion of the exams.

It has further been ordered that all other classes in primary and secondary schools and in institutions of higher learning will close with immediate effect as announced by the President.

However, students in boarding schools will remain in their respective campuses until health authorities assess the severity of infection in those schools to determine whether it is safe for those students to go home.

All teachers and lecturers has been encouraged to keep students engaged with school work while on holiday until schools shall reopen on Monday, 8th February, 2021.