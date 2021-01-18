Man electrocuted while pruning tree

A man aged 32 has died in Blantyre after being electrocuted while cutting branches of a tree which were near a power line at his workplace.

Confirming the incident was Chileka police public relations officer Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza who identified the deceased as Rodrick Makwaza. The incident happened on Saturday 16 January, 2021 at Chitsonga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in the district.

The publicist said according to a report sent to Lilangwe Police Unit by Agnes Feston who is wife to the deceased, Makwaza was working as a security guard and garden boy for Green Valley Lodge at Lilangwe.

The wife reported that at around 11:00am on this fateful day, his employer Maria Pauliae Baradd, commanded him to cut down branches of a tree which were near ESCOM power lines inside the lodge campus

Makwaza was joined by Jeremiah Alfonso during the exercise and in the process, one branch got into contact with the power lines and produced shock that hit both Makwaza and his friend, Alfonso.

Makwaza died on the spot while Alfonso sustained injuries and has been admitted at Mulambe Mission hospital where he is receiving treatment and reports indicate that his condition is a bit stable.

Police in company of ESCOM officials visited the scene and took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile Police in Chileka are reminding residents in the area especially those staying close to electric poles to strictly observe preventive measures to avoid accidents.

Rodrick Makwaza 32, was coming from Mulevisi Village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District.