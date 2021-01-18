13 bar owners arrested in Lilongwe for not observing Covid measures

By Topson Banda

Police at Kawale in Lilongwe have arrested 13 bar owner who were not complying with the operating time limit introduced by authorities as one way of preventing the spread of the pandemic.

According to Kawale police deputy publicist, Mabvuto Phiri, on January 16, 2021 police arrested night club owners who are not following the implemented safety measures of Covid-19 in the area.

The arrests came after awareness campaigns on the new measures were conducted.

On January 11, Kawale Police officer in charge Mr Almakio Paul Daka Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) met bar owners in an attempt to inform them about the new measures that have been set by Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

In the same vein, whistle stop tours have been conducted on the same so as to ensure total compliance.

Meanwhile, Police in the area are appealing to the public to adhere to the set measures.

According to the Coronavirus prevention guidelines, bars should open at 2PM and close at 8PM with customers only being allowed to buy and leave.