Man rapes 7-year-old girl

Police at Mponela in Dowa have arrested a 49-year-old man for raping a seven-year-old child.

The suspect has been identified as Zabron Braindi and he is alleged to have committed an offence on January, 9 2021 at Nthanga village.

According to Police, the girl’s mother took the victim for a bath where she noticed some minor bruises on the girl’s private parts.

Upon asking her what exactly happened to her, the victim disclosed that she had been defiled by the suspect on several occasions and this was happening in Braundi’s house but he had continuously intimidated her not to conceal the matter.

The mother reported the matter to Mponela Police and on 11 January 2021, the victim was given a medical form for examination and treatment at Mponela Rural Hospital.

The results from hospital revealed that penetration took place and sores were seen on her private parts.

Following the results from the hospital, the suspect was arrested and charged with a case of defilement and will appear before court soon to answer defilement charge.

The suspect comes from Nthanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa district.