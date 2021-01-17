Chitipa United to host Moyale Barracks

After losing to Ekwendeni Hammers on Friday, Chitipa United will host Moyale Barracks today at Karonga Stadium.

United are yet to register a win in the league and will be looking for one as they their play their ninth league game of the season against Kaning’ina soldiers.

In an interview, assistant coach for Chitipa United said his side is ready for the game.

“We are ready as we always do, and nothing much but anything can happen against Moyale,” he said.

Moyale’s assistant coach Pritchard Mwansa said his side is expecting to grab all points.

“All boys are set and we expect to collect three points, we don’t have any excuse we are here to win the game nothing else,” said Mwansa.

Last weekend, Moyale lost to league leaders Silver Strikers and drew with Civil Sporting in Lilongwe.

At the moment, Moyale are on position 13 with 6 points, while Chitipa are still bottom of the table with 1 point.