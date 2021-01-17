Chiphiko says Gaffar is dead

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member and former legislator Rhino Chiphiko has apologized for claiming that Minister of Mining Rashid Gaffar has died purportedly of Covid-19.

“Minister on Mining, Rashy Gaffar no more. Dziko lavuta” Chiphiko posted this morning on Facebook.

He has deleted the post and replaced it with an apology, saying he trusted Fake News.

“Deepest apologies. Got misinformed. Post withdrawn with regret”, he shared.

Gaffar is yet to comment on his alleged demise.

Malawi has lost 2 cabinet ministers to Covid-19. They are Sidik Mia who served as MCP’s deputy president and Minister of Transport, and Minister of Local Government Lingson Belekanyama.

Malawi has lost 300 people to Covid-19. Since January this year, the country has registered over 5,000 confirmed cases.