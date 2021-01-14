Eli Njuchi falls victim to scammers

By Lyonike Mughogho

Music starlet Eli Njuchi has fallen victim to scammers as they have been leveraging his hard fought fame.

The teenager tweeted late last week that some people are using his trademark to solicit money from others.

“Over two weeks I have noted that there are people that have been pretending to be me and soliciting money and favours through WhatsApp numbers,” reads part of the tweet.

Eli further revealed that the development forced him to go offline until the matter reached a desirable conclusion.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the Zitaye star`s manager Prince Chikweba said the matter has been addressed.

“We reported the matter to the police and the phone numbers which were being used in the scam were tracked down and blocked. Am not sure if there are still more phone numbers but as of now that is the state of affairs.”

The youthful singer is one of the artists who are making noise in urban music circles at the moment. He is buzzing through his two music collections, the book of Z and the book of Eli.