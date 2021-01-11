Malawi records 269 new Coronavirus cases

Malawi on Sunday registered 269 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new recoveries and five new deaths.

The new cases include 267 locally transmitted infections with 70 from Lilongwe, 50 from Salima, 45 from Blantyre, 31 from Zomba, 13 from Dowa, nine from Mzimba South, six from Chikwawa, five each from Balaka, Karonga, Mangochi, Mulanje, and Nkhotakota and four from Mwanza.

There were also two imported cases which involve new refugees at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

Out of the five deaths, two are from Lilongwe (61-year-old male and 86-year-old female), and one each from Chikwawa (54-year-old), Thyolo (61-year-old) and Zomba (35-year-old).

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 8,575 cases including 225 deaths. Of these cases, 1,678 are imported infections and 6,896 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,824 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,316. Of the active cases, 89 active cases are admitted.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka has asked every person to act collectively to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country.

“We can ease their pressure of work and save the limited resources if we all choose to strictly adhere to the preventive and containment measures. The best time to act is now before thesystem gets overwhelmed,” said Phuka.