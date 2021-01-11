Dowa Police train community wardens

In a quest to reduce road accidents and theft cases in depots of the district, Dowa Police Station has trained community traffic wardens who will oversee operations in the district’s depots.

The traffic wardens were introduced during a meeting that took place at Dowa Police Station on Thursday.

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said the traffic wardens have been empowered to ensure that parking areas, depots and parking areas have security.

M’bumpha added that the meeting drew traffic wardens from Dowa Boma and Dzaleka Refugee Camp and was chaired by Dowa Police Station Officer Senior Superintendent Belington Kamwagha.

In his remarks, chairperson for Dowa Boma Traffic Wardens, Lefani Kalanje hailed police for the initiative, saying it has come at the right time when there are many cases of road accidents and theft cases in the district’s depots.

The traffic wardens promised to procure reflectors on their own while police will assist in printing the reflectors.

This is the first phase of the meetings which will be rolled out in the district.