Malawi leader urges Malawians to intensify prayer to God

President Lazarus Chakwera has joined his church in a 21-day fast and prayer programme and has urged Malawians to intensify prayer to God following a rapid increase in Coronavirus infections.

Speaking during a national address aired on radio this morning, Chakwera said people in the country should pray for God’s mercy.

“I have personally joined our church in a programme of 21 day fast and prayer. I encourage you to call on God, wherever you are, as you fast and pray, God is able to do more than we can,” said Chakwera.

Last year in July, Chakwera also called on religiously inclined people in Malawi to join him in three days of prayer and fasting against the spread of Covid-19.

Malawi saw a slowdown in daily infections towards the end of the year but there has been a rapid rise in infections since Christmas with over 1500 new cases.

On Saturday, Malawi registered a record high of 381 new COVID-19 cases and also a record high of 12 new deaths.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 8,306 cases including 220 deaths. A total of 5,809 cases have now recovered while 80 patients are currently admitted in hospitals.