Chakwera fasting to defeat Covid-19 in Malawi

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is fasting with his Assemblies of God church to defeat the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which he has called an “enemy” of the country.

Chakwera, nicknamed Siku Transport for always being on the road, made a surprise public announcement today after going on a hiatus since the start of this year which has seen the country register 1,723 cases in 8 days.

The president’s conspicuously silence on the matter ignited a rumour mill regarding his health after several members of his male-dominated cabinet tested positive of Covid-19.

But during today’s address, the first since his New Year address, Chakwera announced that he is joining his church for a 21-day prayer and fasting session. He has thus called on Malawians to intensify their call on God to deliverance.

“Let us intensify our prayers to God for his mercy to come down to our deliverance. I have personally joined our church in a program of 21-day fasting and prayer, and I encourage this nation to call on God”, said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, as the virus continue to kill people including the 31 people who have died since the start of this year, President Chakwera has blamed Malawians for “not wearing masks” and ignoring social distancing.

He said the second wave being registered in the country is because members of the public have “relaxed [their] vigilance against the virus”.

Chakwera says the country is paying the price for this apparently with the surge in new confirmed cases.

“We are paying the price because many of us are back to the old ways of not wearing masks. Many of us are back to the old ways of not maintaining our distance from others. Many of us are back to the old ways of not washing our hands regularly” announced Chakwera.

Ironically, Vice President Saulos Chilima and other influential members of Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance were in 2020 Covid-19 deniers.