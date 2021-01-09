Nigerian man jailed 10 years over drug deal that led to Malawian’s death

A court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 60-year-old Nigerian national to 10 years in prison over a drug trafficking deal that led to the death of a Malawian in Brazil.

The convict identified as Alex Ojukua in 2018 sent young Malawian Riyard Randeree to Brazil to deliver drugs.

State Prosecutor in the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Eunice Ndingo told the court that Ojukua made Randeree swallow the drugs.

He then escorted the Malawian to Kamuzu International Airport from where Randeree started his journey to Brazil.

In Brazil, Randeree died because of the drugs he swallowed.

At the time of the incident, Ojukua was the tenant of Randeree’s father at Area 47 in Lilongwe.

Police charged Ojokua with trafficking in persons contrary to Section 14(1) of the Trafficking in Persons.

Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona Chirwa has since sentenced him to 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour.