Mzuzu Warriors hammered

Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday outclassed Mzuzu Warriors in the Mzuzu derby at Mzuzu Stadium.

Hammers won 3-0 to continue their fine form in the Tnm Super League.

Ekwendeni Hammers started attacking from early in the first half and they scored their first goal in the 15th minute through Joseph Mbewe.

Warriors for several times failed to use the few chances they found through Collen Nkhulambe and Steven Madimba.

At the end of the first half, it was Ekwendeni Hammers 1, Mzuzu Warriors nil.

In the second half, Hammers continued from where they stopped. In the 69th minute, they doubled their lead after Joseph Mbewe scored his second following brilliant passing in the box.

Clever Kaira added more misery for Warriors as he scored the third goal in extra time.

At the end of the game, it was Ekwendeni Hammers 3 Mzuzu Warriors nil.

In a post-match interview, assistant coach for Ekwendeni Hammers Lackson Mauluka said his side should have scored more goals.

“We still stand with the aim of remaining in the league. Three goals and three points are good for us although we planned to score more goals,” said Mauluka.

Lawrence Waya, assistant coach for Mzuzu Warriors, said they met a good side.

“We cannot run from the truth, Ekwendeni Hammers is a good side at the moment with experienced players. We have more youngsters that are new in the Super League, we will work hard to start winning games and run away from the relegation,” he said.

Hammers are now on position 4 with 13 points from seven games so far played, while Warriors are stuck on position 13 with 5 points in the Tnm Super League log table week seven day one.